Lainey Wilson Reveals Her Text Exchange With Reba McEntire After Learning She’d Be Solo Hosting the CMA Awards

Heading into the 2025 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Lainey Wilson received a few nominations for Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and even Entertainer of the Year. Although Wilson faced some tough competition, including Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen, she already made history when the CMA Awards announced she would be solo hosting. Marking the first time a female solo hosted the awards in over three decades, the singer discussed the pressure that came with such an honor.

Looking at the history of the CMA Awards, the organization welcomed its first female host back in 1988. And at that time, there was no bigger name than Dolly Parton. With her vibrant persona and mesmerizing style, Dolly completely dominated the night. It was just a few years later, in 1991, that the CMA Awards called on Reba McEntire to host.

Although both stars showcased their talent and hosting ability, 1991 was the last time a female hosted the CMA Awards. Some might remember Wilson hosting before. That is right, Wilson did host before, but it was with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

Lainey Wilson Texted Country Music Legend For Advice On Hosting

With it being over three decades since a female took the stage to solo host, Wilson revealed her thoughts on the night. “It’s a big deal. I mean, I’ve got some big ole shoes to fill. So I don’t take it lightly.”

Quickly becoming a big name in country music, Wilson sent a text when she learned she was hosting. And that text was to Reba. “I texted Reba last night and I said, ‘If you had one piece of advice to give me going into this week, what would it be?’ And I thought she was just going to say something like, ‘Just be yourself and have fun.’ She sent me a list. I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, one piece of advice!’”

Getting advice from Reba, Wilson appeared ready to host one of the biggest nights in country music. Don’t miss the 2025 CMA Awards, airing live on November 19th, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The CMA Awards will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)