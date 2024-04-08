Everything to Know About Morgan Wallen’s Nashville Arrest

Morgan Wallen has come under fire for an arrest in downtown Nashville on April 7. Wallen was enjoying Eric Church’s namesake bar when he was booked on several federal charges. If you’re looking for more information on the singer’s arrest, find a full report, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time Stadium Tour: Setlist Info]

1. Details of Morgan Wallen’s Arrest

Wallen was at Eric Church’s Chief’s bar on April 7 when he allegedly threw a chair down six stories and came close to striking two police officers who were monitoring the street below. After the officers went into the bar to investigate, security footage revealed Wallen as the perpetrator. Other witnesses saw Wallen “laughing” after the incident.

“At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening, Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” a statement from Wallen’s attorney Worrick Robinson read. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

The “Last Night” singer was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

2. Is He Still in Jail?

Wallen was released from custody on April 8 after posting a $15,250 bond. No further information has been released about Wallen’s arrest or the charges since his release–other than the statement from his attorney.

This isn’t the first time Wallen has been arrested for disorderly conduct. In 2020, Wallen was arrested under the same charge.

Country artist Morgan Wallen, 30, was booked early today on 3 cts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 ct of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar Sun night. The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250. pic.twitter.com/6gRZKI3pWl — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 8, 2024

3. Morgan Wallen Fans Come to His Defense

Wallen’s fans and naysayers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss the incident through the medium of memes, jokes, and cutting comments.

“Morgan Wallen after letting the liquor talk last night,” one user posted alongside a Parks and Recreation clip that features one of the characters throwing a chair. The tweet nods to one of Morgan’s signature songs.

Another user wrote, “Big day for Morgan Wallen haters (me).” That sentiment was mirrored by many other self-professed Wallen haters, who have taken to the platform to take jabs at the singer.

The platform isn’t filled with negative comments though. Wallen’s die-hard fans managed to cut through the uproar. “Morgan Wallen got arrested again and I still will be blaring his new album all summer,” one user wrote, not paying the news any mind.

Morgan Wallen after letting the liquor talk last night https://t.co/W9Yn2PNm8l pic.twitter.com/24jhbTVXOH — Zach Reger (@zachreger18) April 8, 2024

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)