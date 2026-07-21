Hold Your Horses: Shania Twain Reveals the Surprising Travel Partners Joining Her on Tour

Life on the road can be daunting for singers who spend months out of the year traveling. For most, they tend to bring a little piece of home with them when heading out on tour. That might include a special blanket, picture, or even the family, depending on the headliner. Others tend to bring their dogs or cats with them. But for Shania Twain, she found herself in a category of her own when she revealed what she brings with her on tour. And it was much bigger than a dog, cat, or family member.

Recently, Twain traveled to London to open for Harry Styles on his Together, Together residency at Wembley Stadium. At the same time, she continued to promote her upcoming album, Little Miss Twain. But while hard at work, she still found time to let loose. And how does she do that – horses.

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Speaking with Seth Doane on CBS Sunday Morning, Twain revealed that she doesn’t leave home without her horses. Even when needing to perform in London, she makes sure they are right there with her. “I ride in my pajamas in the mornings, just barefoot. It’s just a great escape.” And where exactly does she ride – how about the famed Hyde Park?

[RELATED: The Tragedy That Changed Shania Twain’s Life Before Fame]

Shania Twain Explores Her Career Before Tours, Albums, And Fame

On Friday, Twain will drop her first album in nearly three years with Little Miss Twain. Excited to share the project with fans, the hitmaker noted how the songs explored her life before stardom. “‘Little Miss Twain’ is me now, looking back at my child self and the journey that child went through from starting out in those bars at 8-years-old, right up until I got my recording contract in Nashville. You know, I didn’t get a contract until I was in my late 20s.”

Wanting to highlight that journey in her career, Twain was grateful for the years of hard work. “My first top ten record, I was 30 already, so there’s all of these years that were me making a living singing in bars as a cover singer, collecting all of the songwriting that would ended up becoming the Shania Twain records.”

Now, with Twain labeled the Queen of Country Pop, she showed what being a queen was all about. While most artists pack a suitcase and maybe a pet for life on the road, Twain travels the world with her horses. It’s a luxury few performers could pull off, but then again – there is only one Shania Twain.

(Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images for ABA)