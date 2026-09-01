Honky-Tonk, Heartbreak, and Hell-Raising: 3 Country Singers Who Owned the 1980s

The 1980s were a special time for country music. The genre was experiencing a boom. More listeners than ever were tuning into what these artists had to say, whether they would’ve reckoned themselves country fans initially. From honky-tonk tones to stunning heartbreak ballads and heart-racing, hell-raising anthems, the 1980s pretty much had it all.

[RELATED: 3 Country Songs From the 1980s That Will Actually Make You Smarter]

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George Strait

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George Strait became the King of Country Music in the 1980s, winning over the world with his traditional voice. He laid the groundwork for his reign with songs like “Fool Hearted Memory”. By the end of the decade, Strait was unstoppable.

He earned a whopping 17 No. 1 singles in the 1980s alone. Few of his peers can boast such a track record, putting a little space in between him and anyone threatening the throne. When we look back on the 1980s country scene, this honky-tonk hero is one of the first that comes to mind.

Reba McEntire

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No one does heartbreak like Reba McEntire. Sure, she has plenty of upbeat anthems, but who could forget how stellar her voice sounds on songs like “Whoever’s In New England” or “I’m Not That Lonely Yet”? What these songs have in common is the pure emotion McEntire infuses.

Heartbreak was a familiar topic in 1980s country, as it is in any decade, really. Artists in this era were able to leave any notion of being overly sentimental behind and really drive home the feeling of breaking up. McEntire did this better than most in the 1980s, and continues to prove her strength in this area today. We turn to a handful of artists whenever our hearts are broken, and McEntire is certainly one of them.

Hank Williams Jr.

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No one raises hell quite like Hank Williams Jr. The second-generation country star made it clear he wasn’t falling into line anytime soon with the 1979 mega-hit “Family Tradition”. He doubled down on that sentiment in the 1980s with songs like “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight” and “A Country Boy Can Survive”.

Williams Jr. had an earnestness to his troublemaking that made his outlaw persona believable. Few figures better represented this country movement in the 1980s. If you were looking for an artist back then who could help you shed your inhibitions, Williams Jr. was just the ticket.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)