Lainey Wilson Will Join Snoop Dogg for Christmas Day Halftime Show During Vikings-Lions Game

It’s that time of year again—the season of food, family and football. The NFL has an exciting Christmas Day lineup this year, starting with the Dallas Cowboys facing off against the Washington Commanders. For the second game, the Detroit Lions will travel to Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium to meet the Minnesota Vikings, while the Denver Broncos look to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs. And the day promises much more than football, with West Coast icon Snoop Dogg headlining Netflix’s 2025 NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show. The legendary rapper will take center stage for Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party during halftime of the Vikings-Lions matchup. And he won’t be alone, with country superstar Lainey Wilson just one of the guests joining the Doggfather onstage.

Lainey Wilson, ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Among Christmas Day Halftime Show Guests

Lainey Wilson will cap off another banner year with her Christmas Day halftime show cameo. In August, she released a deluxe version of her fifth studio album Whirlwind, which yielded the Country Airplay chart-topping single “Somewhere Over Laredo.”

In November, shortly after wrapping up her first-ever world tour, she took on solo hosting duties at the 59th annual Country Music Association Awards show. The Louisiana-born artist, 33, also picked up three trophies that night, including her second Entertainer of the Year win.

Wilson isn’t the only guest invited to Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party, set to air live Dec. 25 on Netflix. The singers behind the wildly popular KPop Demon Hunters girl group HUNTR/X are also set to appear—and “Uncle Snoop” says that’s not all.

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party. 🎄

NFL Halftime Show on @netflix 12/25 ❄️ 🎤 pic.twitter.com/XrPwqY58Vh — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 16, 2025

According to a release from Netflix, “You’ll have to wait until Christmas Day to see who else joins Uncle Snoop for this jolly halftime show. You’re in for a holiday treat!”

The Lions-Vikings matchup kicks off at U.S. Bank Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Eastern, following the 1 p.m. Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders battle. Both games are streaming live on Netflix in the streaming giant’s second straight Christmas Gameday partnership with the NFL.

“NFL, Netflix, and your Uncle Snoop on Christmas Day?” teased The Voice coach. “We’re servin’ up music, love, and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That’s holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag.”

