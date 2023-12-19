When Does ‘The Voice’ Season 25 Start? Premiere Date and Time Details

With The Voice season 24 ending, it’s time to look forward to season 25. When does is premiere and where? How can we watch the new season? And who are the judges going to be this time? We have all those answers and more right here.

When does The Voice Season 25 Premiere and How to Watch?

Season 25 of The Voice premieres on February 26, 2024, at 8 pm Eastern with the first episode. The second episode airs on February 27 at 8 pm Eastern. Both episodes will air on NBC and stream on Peacock the next day. Subsequent episodes will air every week on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Who are the judges in Season 25?

Reba McEntire and John Legend are returning to coach another season of The Voice, and we’re also getting the first-ever duo coach, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of pop twosome Dan + Shay. Additionally, Chance the Rapper is returning to the show after fans loved his interactions with his team on season 23. He also appeared on season 24 to coach the Top 12 in the live shows as they made their bid for the Top 5 spots.

“I wanted to be a coach on The Voice because I like giving platforms to young artists, especially people who are already seasoned in their trade and know what they’re doing but just need the right spotlight,” said Chance during his time on season 23. “I wanted to be a part of the process.”

What can we expect from the season 24 finale?

Tonight, the final five contestants will face off again in front of the judges to see who is crowned the winner of The Voice. Reba McEntire and Niall Horan both have two performers in the running, Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar for Reba, and Mara Justine and Huntley for Niall. John Legend only has one in the finals, Lila Forde, while Gwen Stefani hasn’t been so lucky this time. Voting ended at 7 am this morning, so America’s voices will also be heard along with the judges’. Overall, the Final Five are strong and seem ready for this finale.

