The Voice’s John Legend Shares Beautiful Family Photo With Chrissy Teigen: “So Grateful”

While celebrating Thanksgiving last Thursday, Nov. 23, the longtime coach of The Voice, John Legend took to his Instagram page to share an incredibly sweet photo.

The snapshot features Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, and the couple’s four children Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren. “So grateful for my family, my everything. Happy Thanksgiving to you all!” the singer and songwriter captioned the picture.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this year, John Legend spoke about the challenges he and Teigen faced to have more children. He and Teigen experienced a parent’s worst nightmare in 2020 when they lost their third child at 20 weeks. “We’ve been open about it because we’ve had challenges,” the singer explained. “We had to use IVF to conceive our children. We’ve had a pregnancy loss, and I think a lot of families grow through that, but I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn’t feel so alone.”

Legend further explained the reason he and his wife have been so open about their struggles is due to others going through the same situations. “A lot of people go through this, and they go through it in silence or they go through it feeling like they’re the only ones going through it. And I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey.”

The couple’s youngest child Wren was born in June via surrogate. Teigen had spoken highly about the surrogate, Alexandra in a touching Instagram post. “I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All of our wishes and dreams aligned.”

Teigen wrote about the experiences she and Alexandra experienced together during the pregnancy. She also revealed how there is a sweet meaning to Wren’s full name. “We are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you. Wren Alexander Stephens.”

(Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)