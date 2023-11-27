Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight? Watch Season 24 Playoffs on NBC

Fans of The Voice can’t get enough of the hit show. With things heating up, they’re wondering which of their favorites will go on to the live round. If you’re unsure if The Voice is new tonight, then rest assured, the show is back with fresh installments this week.

Videos by American Songwriter

New episodes of The Voice air on both Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT. The show recently teased its upcoming episode on its social media. This week of The Voice continues the Playoff round with coaches having to make some tough decisions.

What’s more, the show has also recently introduced the idea of a Super Save, which can bring back one contestant who previously went home for a shot at redemption. Coach Niall Horan brought back Julia Roome during last week’s playoffs. However, that Super Save ultimately ended with a whimper when Roome went home again, much to fans’ annoyance.

It remains to be seen who the show will bring back this week. But fans of the show should expect a few surprises as well as additional heartbreak, with only a select few surviving the culling. New episodes of the show air on NBC. However, if you’re streaming the show on Peacock, then you will have to wait for the show to hit streaming services the next morning. New episodes appear starting at 6:00 a.m. ET.

We're getting showered with gorgeous vocals by Kara Tenae! ✨☔️ #TheVoice Playoffs continue MONDAY 8/7c on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/203K7OKLDq — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 24, 2023

Season 24 has been a bit of a shake-up for the show with new twists like the Super Save, but the show also introduced fresh blood into the coaches as well. It’s the first season not to feature series mainstay Blake Shelton, who opted to vacate his chair after 23 seasons. The coaches this season are Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and John Legend. McEntire, who’s never been in the coaching chair, opened up about joining the show.

“I’m really having a wonderful time,” McEntire told Newsweek. “It is a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I’m loving it.”

With the live rounds nearing, the end is nigh for this season of The Voice. The live finale will air on December 19, at 8/7c. That being said, there’s still plenty of excitement before then, so tune in to see if your favorite will advance.

(Featured Image via @NBCTheVoice on X)