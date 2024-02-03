How to Watch 2024 Grammy Awards: Start Times, Channel, & Performers List

The wait for one of the biggest nights in music is almost over. The 2024 Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, February 4, and if you’re confused about how you can tune in, well you’re in luck.

The 66th Grammys will air starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS. Crypto.com Arena, located in Los Angeles, is hosting the actual event.

If you’re planning on streaming the event, you will need Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. The subscription costs $12 a month but includes access to the CBS channel. If you only have the basic Paramount+ subscription (the $6 one), you’ll have to wait until the next day to watch the vent.

In addition to the main event, you can also stream the pre-show as well. This is the part of The Grammys that won’t be shown on live TV. The pre-show starts on February 4 at Feb. 4, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT. You can stream the pre-show live on both the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and at live.grammy.com.

Several Big-Time Artists Up for Grammy Awards

Comedian Trevor Noah will once again host the Grammy Awards. Speaking with CBS News, Noah explained dealing with the pre-show jitters, admitting it’s difficult to perform live in front of all those celebrities.

“Here’s the thing about award shows is everybody loves the joke when it’s not about them, and your goal and your hope is to tell a joke about the person that they also think is funny. So it’s difficult. And I think every comedian understands this,” Noah explained. “I think what makes the Grammys particularly nerve-wracking for me is like, these are superstars. Yeah. These are like, I don’t wanna get on the wrong side of Taylor Swift fans. So you’re trying to walk this fine line of being, you know, the comedian, but then also, still being nice about the night.”

Speaking of Swift, all eyes seem to be on the artist. Swift has the opportunity to take the crown from Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra for most Album of the Year wins. Likewise, Billie Eilish stands to have a historic night. If she wins Record of the Year, she will have tied with Paul Simon and Bruno Mars for the only musicians to have three.

Several artists will take the stage to perform including Joni Mitchell for the first time. Likewise, audiences will be treated to a special rendition of “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs. Other artists performing include Travis Scott, Billy Joel, Eilish, and more. See full list below:

Billie Eilish

Billy Joel

Burna Boy

Dua Lipa

Joni Mitchell

Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman

Olivia Rodrigo

Travis Scott

U2

SZA

[Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]