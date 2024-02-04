How to Watch the ‘2024 Grammys’ Featuring Billy Joel, Luke Combs, Joni Mitchell, & More

The wait is finally over as artists from all genres prepare for the annual Grammy Awards. Celebrating their accomplishments throughout the year, the Grammy Awards could make history tonight with Billie Eilish looking to snag three Record of the Year awards since her career took off. At the same time, Taylor Swift hopes to make history of her own by winning the most Album of the Year Awards. She would pass singers like Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra. And for the first time, Joni Mitchell will perform at the Grammy Awards. With the night promoting first performances and the chance for artists to make history, the event is sure to be full of fashion and accolades. Here are all the details about how to watch the Grammy Awards.

How And When To Watch The Grammy Awards

For starters, the Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, February 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. It will be broadcast from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Hosting duties for the night go to the hilariously talented Trevor Noah. A seasoned veteran when it comes to hosting, Noah is sure to bring a little comedy to tonight’s celebration.

With the Grammy Awards starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, the event will broadcast live on CBS. But for those who might not have cable – don’t worry as the ceremony will also stream live on numerous platforms. For those who have Paramount+, the Grammy Awards will be available live and on demand. While available on Paramount+, subscribers will need to have Showtime in order to watch. For those who might have the Paramount+ Essential tier, they can still watch, but only on demand the next day. Other streaming platforms carrying the Grammy Awards included Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and Sling.

How To Watch The Pre-Show Ceremony

While the Grammy Awards don’t happen till later in the evening, the celebration kicks off with the pre-show countdown. Taking place just hours before some of the biggest artists in the music industry hope to hear their names called, the pre-show will air live at live.grammy.com and on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. The event starts at 3:30 p.m. ET/PT.

When and Where To Watch The Red Carpet Event

And what ceremony doesn’t have a red carpet event? Other than wanting to win, celebrities and artists are sure to wear their best as Laverne Cox and even comedian Heather McMahan are set to host the red-carpet interviews. Beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT, E! Live From the Red Carpet is available for those who have E!.

Lastly, no Grammy Awards would be complete without some performances. With all the streaming details out of the way, the Grammy Awards will feature performances by SZA, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, and Luke Combs.

