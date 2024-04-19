How To Watch ‘Billy Joel: The 100th’ Concert Special—Re-Airing After CBS Backlash

Releasing 13 studio albums throughout his time in the spotlight, Billy Joel watched as his stardom reached iconic levels. Looking past his countless awards, the singer is one of the world’s best-selling music artists with over 150 million albums sold. And with hit songs like “Piano Man”, it makes sense why the singer would end up in both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While wanting to honor the singer, CBS decided to broadcast Billy Joel: The 100th — Live at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. But the only problem, apparently the special ended early by accident. Wanting to make it right, here are all the details on when CBS plans to air the special again.

On Sunday night, fans gathered around their televisions to watch Joel perform at Madison Square Garden. With nearly six million people watching, the broadcast seemed to be a hit. That was until the end of the show. Saving his hit song “Piano Man” for the end, fans seemed confused when two minutes before the end of the show, the broadcast simply stopped. Rushing online, fans wanted to know exactly what happened. Releasing a statement, CBS wrote, “We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song.”

Where To Stream Billy Joel Special

For those who happened to be watching or missed the special – don’t worry as CBS hopes to make it right by airing the special once again. On April 19, CBS will air Billy Joel: The 100th — Live at Madison Square Garden starting at 9:00 p.m. ET/ PT. And this time, the network plans for fans to see the entire show, including “Piano Man.”

Given the power behind streaming platforms, CBS isn’t leaving those without cable behind. For fans of Joel who happen to have Paramount+, the encore showing will also be streamed on the platform. With numerous hit songs and a career that dazzled on and off the stage, don’t miss the chance to see a mesmerizing performance, in its entirety, Friday night.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)