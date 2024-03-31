Watch Jerry Seinfeld Praise Billy Joel During Special Performance at Madison Square Garden

Performing since the 1960s, Billy Joel watched as his stardom hit new heights with songs like “Turn the Lights Back On”, “Honesty”, and “Just The Way You Are.” And nobody can forget one of his most iconic songs “Piano Man.” Besides winning five Grammy Awards, Joel found himself in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and even the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. Nothing short of an icon in the music industry, the singer recently performed his 100th show at Madison Square Garden. And to make sure everybody knew about the important milestone, Jerry Seinfeld decided to give a little speech.

Over the last decade, Joel performed at the historic venue once a month. While celebrating his 100th show, the singer sold out every one of his 100 performances. His first performance happened back in December 1978. Welcoming Seinfeld to the stage, the comedian took a moment to honor the singer. “I am from Long Island, like Billy is from Long Island, He captured how we all feel living in this particular part of the world. Long Island. New York. He’s like the companion that we’ve gone through our whole lives with. His music is our best friend for our whole life.”

Two Long Island legends on stage at MSG. Billy Joel brings out Jerry Seinfeld.



Seinfeld: “His music captures how we all feel living in this particular part of the world. Long Island. New York…His music is our best friend.”



Joel to Seinfeld: “Thanks for buying my house.” pic.twitter.com/0EYBRdvTkw — Mike Gavin (@MikeGavin7) March 29, 2024

While congratulating him on the milestone, Seinfeld was sure to add in a joke or two. “100 sellouts in a row. Congratulations, Billy. Most lifetime performances by any artist. You can die now.”

Billy Joel Thanks For Jerry Seinfeld For Helping Him Sell His Home

Sharing his love for Joel, Seinfeld is more than just a casual fan. The comedian connected with the singer so much that nearly 25 years ago, he decided to purchase Joel’s house that was for sale. And while some celebrities buy houses to only move out soon after, Seinfeld found his forever home. Continuing to live at the residence, it appeared that Joel never forgot who bought his house.

After giving his speech, Joel decided to thank the comedian not for his words, but for buying his home. “And I want to thank you for buying my house.” Keeping it simple, The Piano Man concluded, “That was a nice thing to do.”

