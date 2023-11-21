Garth Brooks Says His New Lower Broadway Honky Tonk, Friends in Low Places, is His Way of Repaying Nashville for His Success

Garth Brooks is set to open his new honky tonk, Friends in Low Places later this week. He’ll celebrate the grand opening with a concert for a few very lucky fans. In a recently aired interview, he talked about his new spot on Lower Broadway.

Last month, Brooks took CBS Sunday Morning host Jane Pauley on a tour of Friends in Low Places and spoke to her about his vision for the space. At the time, the massive venue was still under construction. The interview aired yesterday (November 19), less than a week before the grand opening.

Brooks named his new honky tonk after one of his signature hits. He released “Friends in Low Places” in 1990. It was the lead single from his sophomore album No Fences. It spent a month at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The song also won Single of the Year at the ACM and CMA Awards. More importantly, it remains a fan favorite more than three decades after its release.

“I don’t mean to be egotistical,” Brooks said. “Friends in Low Places’ is a chapter in country music. It needs to be here,” he continued. Then, he explained the difference between a bar and a honky tonk. “A bar is a place usually where just locals come like you saw [on] Cheers. A honky tonk’s probably got a dance floor and is a little bit bigger. It’s like a dance hall.”

Brooks said he felt compelled to open his establishment in Nashville. “If you’re lucky enough to get to sell some records in this town, you owe this town. How can I pay back? Well, if you came down here on Lower Broadway and there’s not a Friends in Low Places, are you kidding me?”

Earlier this year many country artists and their fans railed against Bud Light after the company sent personalized cans to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Many called for boycotts of the brand. Some went as far as to buy cases of Bud Light and film themselves shooting at them or throwing them in the garbage in protest. Additionally, many country stars vowed to stop serving the beer at their Nashville bars. The backlash divided the country world. However, Brooks was not on board.

Brooks says he’ll serve Bud Light at this bar. Then, he added, “We’re gonna serve everybody.” He continued, “I think if you want division on this planet at this time, talk about unity. Talk about love. What’s our other option?”

Pauley pointed out that some of his fans don’t see it that way. She said some may be wondering whose side the country star is on. “I’m with love,” he stated. “Come on this or not but love is big enough for all of us. They say ‘The hardest question on the planet is why are we down here.’ That’s the easiest! We’re down here for each other. That’s why there’s more than just one of us down here. … I kind of love the differences because that’s the fun part of it.”

