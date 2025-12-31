How To Watch ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ Featuring Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, & Bailey Zimmerman

It’s finally time to ring in 2026! On Dec. 31, country music fans can welcome the new year by tuning into CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

Videos by American Songwriter

Headliners Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman will take the stage at Bicentennial Park. From there, CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will get in on the fun.

Meanwhile, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Hardy, Riley Green, Megan Moroney, Rascal Flatts, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr. will all perform at various venues across Music City.

Additionally, Dwight Yoakam and Marcus King will take the stage at Category 10, home of the official New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash watch party, with special guests Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack.

The special will also include appearances by comedian Dusty Slay, Entertainment Tonight‘s Cassie DiLaura, Sirius XM host Buzz Brainard, and UFC champion Kayla Harrison.

How to Watch Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Show

Bert Kreischer and Hardy will host the five-hour-long special, which will air from 8:00-10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET.

“You hear people say, ‘I’m honored and privileged to be working with a certain group of people,’ but in this case, I am blown away that I’m allowed to work with these people. This lineup is insane,” Kreischer said. “This event, which I was a very small part of last year, is so much fun.”

“To be working with my buddy Hardy … it feels like I should be paying CBS to do this. I can’t wait,” he added. “I hope I keep my shirt on, and I promise not to drink until the stroke of midnight, unless you want me to drink earlier.”

Hardy echoed Kreischer’s sentiments, stating, “Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Music City is always a blast. It’s great to be back playing Nashville’s Big Bash and I’m stoked to co-host this year with one of the funniest dudes I know.”

Fans can catch all the action by tuning in on CBS.

Additionally, Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers will have access to stream live, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers won’t be able to watch the show live. However, they will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

Streams of the festivities will also be available via services including DIRECTV and Fubo.

Photo via CBS Broadcasting, Inc.