The Voice’s Julia Roome Makes Her Stunning Return to Team Niall Thanks to the New Playoff Super Save

A game-changer shook up Tuesday night’s episode (Nov. 21) of The Voice. On the first night of the Playoffs, the coaches were informed of a new feature, the Super Save, in which each coach will get the chance to bring back one artist who was previously eliminated. For the first time in the history of the singing competition show, a few past hopefuls will get a second chance in the competition and another shot at The Voice title.

Videos by American Songwriter

The night’s episode saw Team Niall up first in the Playoffs, and midway through the powerhouse set, Niall announced his Super Save was former team member Julia Roome.

The 13-year-old went home the previous episode after her performance of Sia’s “Unstoppable” didn’t quite make the cut in the final round of Knockouts. However, she came back to the stage swinging. Her Playoffs showcase saw her deliver a seasoned and confident rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors”. After the brilliantly colorful rendition, coaches had no doubts about why she was picked by Niall to return.

“I’m so happy you’re still here,” coach Gwen Stefani told her following the song. “I’m excited to see what’s going to happen with you because you are amazing.”

Coach John Legend recalled the Knockout round that saw her eliminated, noting he thought it was “one of the best performances by anyone.”

“I’m so glad that we had a Super Save,” Horan told her. “There was no way we could allow you to leave this competition … You’ve made my decision extremely difficult.”

However, when Niall did come to a decision, Julia was not in his final three picked to move on to the Live Shows. While it feels like she returned just to go home again, she exited in style: with a killer performance that, at least for a moment, made her fellow competitors sweat. Check out her performance below.

Keep up with the Playoffs and see who will be the next Super Save on The Voice next Monday night (Nov. 27) airing on NBC.