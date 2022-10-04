Rage Against The Machine Cancels More Tour Dates, Offers Injury Update

Rock revolutionaries Rage Against The Machine posted a public service announcement pertaining to the status of their Public Service Announcement tour.

After the band’s frontman Zack de la Rocha sustained an injury onstage, forcing the band to forego several reunion shows and canceling their European leg altogether, it’s official. They are canceling all forthcoming North America tour dates for 2023, as well.

The band posted a statement across their social media platforms Tuesday (Oct. 4), explaining the cancellations and confirming that the frontman has a torn Achilles tendon.

“It’s been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief,” de la Rocha wrote, informing fans. “Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago. Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears.

“Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me,” he continued. “As I write this, I remind myself it’s just bad circumstance. Just a fucked up moment. Unfortunately, it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing. I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8 percent of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised.

“It’s not simply a question of being able to perform again but extends to basic functionality going forward. That’s why I’ve made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.”

Sending love and respect to fans, de la Rocha wrapped his statement with “You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted,” adding ticket buyers would receive full refunds.

The second leg of the band’s North American run was scheduled to kick off in Portland, Oregon on March 2023 and wrap in Detroit, Michigan in early April.

(Photo: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)