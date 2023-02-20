Study Finds Ariana Grande’s Music Among Most Relatable Breakup Songs

They say that breaking up is hard to do – unless you have a song to help you through it.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

A study conducted by Learn Divorce Law, described as a media organization that covers “every topic related to divorce and marital woes with a heavy dose of research, comprehensive analysis, and compassion,” compiled the 10 most popular breakup songs from 2018-2023. Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa are among the artists whose music people have turned to the most during a breakup.

Taking into account the songs’ YouTube and Spotify streams, “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi comes in at No. 1, with more than 2.6 billion Spotify streams and more than half a million views on YouTube. The song hit No. 1 on the UK Singles chart in 2019 where it sat for seven weeks, marking Capaldi’s first No. 1 hit.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Sad!” by late rapper XXXTentacion. The song was released in March 2018, months before he was tragically killed at the age of 20. Following his death, the song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is one of the most-streamed songs on Spotify, with Learn Divorce Law reporting that it has north of 1.9 billion streams. Capaldi and Tentacion are followed by Marshmello and Bastille, who come in at No. 3 with their ear-worm collaboration, “Happier.” Dua Lipa ranks at No. 4 with her anthemic “Don’t Start Now,” which has amassed more than 2.1 billion Spotify streams. South Korean supergroup Blackpink rounds out the top five with “Kill This Love.”

Grande appears twice on the list, her smash hit “thank u, next” coming in at No. 7 and “no tears left to cry” at No. 9, while Halsey’s “Without Me” sits at No. 6. Eilish is at No. 8 with her ballad, “When the Party’s Over,” which is featured her wildly popular debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Closing out the top 10 is Olivia Rodrigo’s angsty “Good 4 U.”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp)