Kylie Morgan Praises Walker Hayes for Supporting Her and Helping Change Her Life

For Kylie Morgan, she knew from an early age what she wanted to do with her life. Having a love for music, she often dreamed of herself performing in front of thousands of fans. And that dream seems to be coming true as she made her Grand Ole Opry debut back in August 2022. That same year, she found herself performing at the CMA Fest 2022 and even toured with Old Dominion. While watching her stardom expand, the singer recently praised country singer Walker Hayes for helping make her dream a reality.

Speaking with Taste of Country Night on Demand, Morgan discussed how her father grew up with Toby Keith. While Keith holds a special place in country music, the singer noted how her success in the genre came from Hayes. She said, “Walker and I have been writing together since I was 15 years old. And he was kinda like my big brother, mentor, and the reason I got my publishing deal was through him.”

Having a close friendship with Hayes, Morgan eventually watched as her songs ended up in his catalog and caught the eye of singer Shane McAnally, who is also a record producer. She explained, “I wound up in his catalog, and this guy named Shane McAnally, who has a million No. 1s, and he heard my songs through Walker’s catalog, and to be able to meet someone and also create with someone that, like, continues to re-introduce people into your life that changes your life, is pretty unreal.”

Kylie Morgan Recalls Her Career Starting With A Pink Guitar

Landing a publishing deal with SMACKSongs, Morgan once again shared her love for Hayes and his constant guidance in the music industry. “He became one of my core mentors and influences” She added, “I started going back and forth and realizing what I wanted to say as an artist and who I wanted to be.”

While Morgan continues to leave her mark in music, she never forgets how it all started with a pink acoustic guitar her grandfather gifted her one Christmas. “I got my first guitar and it just clicked: Here’s where a verse goes, here’s where the chorus goes. It actually started to make sense for me, and you couldn’t get me out of my room writing songs.”

