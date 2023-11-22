“You’re Already a Star”: Gwen Stefani Says Huntley Needs a Label After Powerful Performance on ‘The Voice’

Huntley continues to be a standout on The Voice, and last night was no exception with all of the singer’s talent on display. In fact, though Huntley’s not on her team, Coach Gwen Stefani wishes she could sign him to a label right then and there.

The singer quite literally sang for his spot on the show. With The Voice entering its Playoff round, there was a culling. Team Niall Horan would be split in half, going from six to three moving forward for the Top 12. It’s a pressure cooker of a situation, but Huntley appeared level-headed.

The singer didn’t have anything to worry about as his husky but powerful performance of David Kushner’s “Daylight” quickly won over the coaches’ hearts. The singer proved to have the vocal chops that could one day play a packed-out stadium. Stefani agreed offering high praise.

“I just can’t believe how amazing you are,” she said. “Every single time, your actual vocal ability — especially in the lane of music that you do and your style of singing — it is masterful. You have such a great stage presence, and I just can’t believe you don’t already have a whole album. If I had a label, I would just like, snatch you. You’re amazing.”

Stefani was far from the only coach to offer Huntley praise. Fellow coach John Legend also spoke on how Huntley was a star in the making. He said, “What you’re giving us on stage is well beyond a competition. You’re already a star. You carry yourself that way with confidence; with that distinctive voice. And the execution every time is just flawless. …You belong as one of the Grammy-winning Artists that are singing in our finale.”

Despite the praise from the other coaches, it was ultimately Horan’s decision. Fortunately, Huntley rose to the challenge that Horan set for him, delivering an intensity with a slower song. It was a bit of a no-brainer for the coach to push Huntley through.

“I wanted to see if he would step up to a song that he wouldn’t necessarily pick,” Horan said. “Wow, Huntley, that is some performance. First of all, it’s the best you’ve ever sung… When you have a voice like that, it’s going be one hell of an album… and I’m gonna buy it!”