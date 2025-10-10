“I Am Very Sorry”: Chris Stapleton Forced To Postpone Tour Dates Due to Illness

With 2025 winding down, Chris Stapleton hoped to fit in a few more performances before the end of the year. Looking at his schedule, he had two concerts slated for October 10th and 11th in Hollywood, Florida. While fans anticipated a night full of hit songs, the country singer apparently suffered from bronchitis. Even with Stapleton trying to battle through the sickness, it seemed his doctors urged him to rest. Although not the way he wanted to end the year, the hitmaker shared the news with fans that he needed to postpone the shows.

Posting the news on his Instagram page, Stapleton wrote, “To all my friends in Hollywood, Florida, I am very sorry to let you all know I am battling bronchitis and am unable to perform this weekend’s shows as my doctors have put me on vocal rest.”

Although out of his control, Stapleton still hated to move the show to a later date. He made sure to apologize for the inconvenience. “I want to sincerely thank anyone who made plans to attend these shows. We appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to seeing you next year.”

For those who bought tickets, Stapleton added the new dates in the caption. “The shows will be rescheduled to January 10th & 11th. All previously purchased tickets for Friday, October 10th will be honored on Sunday, January 11th, and tickets for Saturday, October 11th will be honored on Saturday, January 10th.”

Only having to wait two more months to see Stapleton in person, the country star also offered refunds for those who couldn’t make it.

With fans sad over the sudden cancellations, comments read, “So bummed but we hope you feel better soon!!! We’ll be praying for your recovery! can’t wait for January!” Another person added, “Hope you feel better!! See you in January.”

Not the best news from Stapleton, he still looked to end the year off right as he was nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 2025 CMA Awards. With Stapleton competing against Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson, don’t miss the 2025 CMA Awards, airing live on November 19th, on ABC.

(Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)