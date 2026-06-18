“I Just Want You To Know Dude That We Love You So Very Much”: Post Malone Dedicates Concert to Oliver Tree After His Death

Post Malone is remembering his late pal. During his recent concert at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium, the singer dedicated the show to Oliver Tree, the performer who, according to reports, recently died in a helicopter crash at age 32.

“I feel like tonight will be, for me, a celebration of the life of an absolutely beautiful, beautiful man,” Posty emotionally said, according to a video posted from the show. “A gentlemen I knew and was so beautiful, and inspired the world with his art, and just his heart and his soul. Ladies and gentlemen, we lost a beautiful soul named Oliver Tree.”

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“I just want you to know dude that we love you so very much, we love you brother,” he continued. “We’re just gonna have a great night and celebrate this gentleman.”

Posty finished his tribute by pouring his beer out on the stage.

What to Know About Oliver Tree

The Associated Press reported that six people died when two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro on June 14.

One of the aircrafts crashed down onto a car dealership where several electric vehicles were parked. According to a report from El Pais, roughly 20 electric vehicles caught fire after one of the helicopters hit the ground.

Brazilian outlet O Dia named the 32-year-old singer among the six victims. Tree had been in Brazil for his World’s First World Tour, following the April release of his latest LP, Love You Madly Hate You Badly.

Following his death, Tree’s ex-girlfriend, Melanie Martinez, paid tribute to the “Life Goes On” singer.

“Been an absolute wreck today,” Martinez wrote on her Instagram Story. “It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone.”

Martinez continued her post by noting that Tree “was so dedicated to his art.” She said that fact is one that she “I admired and respected so deeply.”

“I think everyone who knew him will look back at those moments of laughter and joy he so easily sparked,” she wrote. “His laugh was so contagious and warm. His ability to lead creatively and take action while also maintaining a sense of childlike wonder and awe was so inspiring. He had such a soft heart and was a true artist in every way.”

“Rest in peace Oliver,” she concluded her tribute. “I know you’re making the angels giggle. I’ll be here wondering what stunt and creative project you’re scheming up in heaven. All my love.”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Stagecoach