Country Star Plots Return Following Health Hiatus

While fans prepared for a summer full of Justin Moore, the country singer announced that he needed to step away from touring. Hoping the time away from the spotlight would help his health, fans could do nothing more than wait. Although many offered their love and support to the singer, most had no idea how long Moore would be away from the stage. Well, it appears that Moore was finished with his rest and recovery as he recently revealed new shows as he prepares for his return.

Posting a video of himself walking to the stage, Moore kept the announcement simple, only writing, “See y’all on the road soon.” Those simple words were more than enough to send fans into a frenzy. Excited to see what the country singer had in store for the rest of 2026, the post gained thousands of likes as one person declared, “He’s Back.”

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Moore’s grand return to the spotlight will happen on Thursday when he performs in Knoxville, Illinois, for the Knox County Fair. From there, he will travel throughout the United States, with dates extended into November.

[RELATED: 3 Songs That Show Justin Moore Deserves a Lot More Country Music Love]

Justin Moore’s Full 2026 Schedule With Riley Green

Looking at Moore’s full 2026 Touring schedule, dates included:

7/9 – Knoxville, IL

7/10 – Traverse City, MI

7/11 – Shipshewana, IN

7/16 – Green Bay, WI

7/17 – Eau Claire, WI

7/18 – Troy, MO

7/23 – Salt Lake City, UT

7/25 – Eugene, OR

7/30 – Colorado Springs, CO

8/1 – Wichita, KS

8/6 – Darien Center, NY

8/7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

8/8 – Bristow, VA

8/13 – Camden, NJ

8/14 – Hartford, CT

8/15 – Bangor, ME

8/21 – Sioux Falls, SD

8/22 – Grand Forks, ND

8/28 – Dieppe, NB

8/29 – Saint-Agapit, QC

9/4 – Detroit, MI

9/5 – New Haven, KY

9/10 – Salem, VA

9/11 – Pineville, KY

9/12 – Independence, KY

9/17 – Pryor, OK

9/25 – Phoenix, AZ

9/26 – Las Vegas, NV

10/2 – Prior Lake, MN

10/17 – Wisconsin Dells, WI

11/13 – Montgomery, AL

11/21 – Des Arc, AR

And to make his return even better, Moore won’t be alone. For select dates, the country singer will be accompanied by Riley Green.

Although Moore never addressed what motivated him to take a break, he explained in a post how it was the best decision for his family. “This is the right decision for me and my family, and I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support. I look forward to getting back out there later this summer and doing what I love most.”

Now, with the wait over, Moore is ready to get back to doing what he loves most. With dozens of shows scheduled and Green joining him for select dates, the country singer seems eager to make up for lost time.

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)



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