“I Never Once Said I Wrote It”: Darius Rucker Addresses the Biggest Misconception About “Wagon Wheel”

Although Darius Rucker had more than a few hits like “Alright” and “History in the Making,” it was hard to compare to his cover of “Wagon Wheel.” When it was released, the track quickly took over the airwaves and dominated the charts. Over the years that followed, it became a regular song at his concerts. And for fans, they anticipated it each time he took the stage. While a highlight of his career, the country singer recently lashed out at critics who suggested he claimed to be the writer behind the classic song.

At its heart, “Wagon Wheel” is about a man trying to make his way home to the woman he loves. Traveling south through the country, he hitchhikes, meets strangers, and keeps pushing forward with one goal in mind – North Carolina. Along the way, the song captures the freedom of life on the road while reminding listeners that the true gift is the people waiting at home.

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I never once said I wrote it. In fact most nights when I play, I yell.”The Old Crow Medicine Show” Not the first cover to be a hit and won’t be the last. Do u go to Stapletons sight and tell folks Tennessee Whiskey is a cover? https://t.co/lGPCUnnG79 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) July 3, 2026

While it was a highlight of his career, Rucker found himself navigating controversy when someone suggested the singer had lied about writing the song. Rucker fired back, writing, “I never once said I wrote it. In fact most nights when I play, I yell.”The Old Crow Medicine Show” Not the first cover to be a hit and won’t be the last. Do u go to Stapletons sight and tell folks Tennessee Whiskey is a cover?”

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[RELATED: Scotty McCreery Surprises London Crowd by Bringing Out Darius Rucker for “Wagon Wheel”, Live Debut of “Bottle Rockets”]

The Road That Led “Wagon Wheel” To Darius Rucker

With Rucker setting the record straight, “Wagon Wheel” was first written by Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show and Bob Dylan. While Dylan recorded the chorus during the 1970s, it wasn’t until years later that the Old Crow Medicine Show put the final touches on the hit track.

From there, the song found a few new owners with Nathan Carter in 2021 and Nathan Evans in 2022. But again, no matter how many artists cover the song, it was hard to compete with Rucker.

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And while some criticized Rucker, most defended the singer for being able to put his own spin on the classic. “True story, you took a great song and added new audience to it with your voice. I’m sure the Crows love you for it. Same for Stapleton and many others that made covers massive hits again with them.” Another person insisted, “There is a reason why most people hear that song and think of you. Your version is the best.”

No matter who originally wrote “Wagon Wheel,” Rucker never shied away from giving credit where it belonged. And years later, it remains one of the songs fans look forward to hearing whenever he performs.

(Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)