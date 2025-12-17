Riley Green Recalls How Sam Elliott “Growled” at Him at the CMA Awards

Although the 2025 CMA Awards celebrated the rich history of country music, the event featured more than top names in the genre. While welcoming stars like Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, and numerous others, Billy Bob Thornton was also in attendance. A fan of country music, the actor got the chance to share a moment with country singer Riley Green. Winning big throughout the night, Green recently recalled his time with Thornton and the odd experience he once had with Sam Elliott.

Videos by American Songwriter

Appearing on the Like a Farmer podcast, Green discussed his time at the CMA Awards. While there to honor country music, the singer walked away with a few awards thanks to his collaboration with Ella Langley on “You Look Like You Love Me.” But for Green, one of the highlights was meeting Thornton. “I met Billy Bob Thornton the other day at the CMA’s. That was cool.”

While reminiscing about the 2025 CMA Awards, Green remembered years ago when he met Elliott. Known for roles in The Big Lebowski, Tombstone, Rough Riders, Gettysburg, and several others, Elliott produced an acting career that has lasted over five decades. And during that time, he won several Golden Globes and Primetime Emmy Awards.

As for Green meeting Elliott – “I met Sam Elliott several years ago at an award show, him and Ashton Kutcher were there promoting ‘The Ranch’ show on Netflix. And we spoke, but he didn’t say a word.”

[RELATED: Riley Green’s Standout Performance of “Jesus Saves” During ‘The Voice’ Finale Might Just Move You To Tears]

Riley Green Going “Cowboy As It Gets” In 2026

Elliott might have been there to promote the Netflix series, but that doesn’t mean the actor was especially chatty. Green continued, “I just said, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ when I walked by… he just growled at me. Which was awesome, but we didn’t really meet.”

Sharing an interesting encounter with Elliott, Green considered Thornton to be one of the coolest stars he met. But with Elliott a man of few words, Green’s story offered fans a rare, candid glimpse into the unexpected moments that can happen backstage at awards shows.

Holding the memory close, Green looked ahead to the future. Ready to capitalize on the amazing year, the singer will hit the road in 2026 for the Cowboy As It Gets tour, featuring acts like Braxton Keith, Jake Worthington, Bella MacKenzie, and more.



(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)