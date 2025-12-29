Riley Green Reveals “The Laziest” Way To Write Songs: Spoiler, It Involves Artificial Intelligence

When it comes to writing music, each singer has their own process. For some, they surround themselves with other songwriters. For others, they like to seclude themselves. And some even recall their own memories to turn words into music. But that all changed with the surge of AI. While singers spent hours trying to produce a single idea, AI could do the same task in a matter of seconds. While AI made writing, recording, and producing music easier, Riley Green was the latest singer to slam the technology as lazy.

Videos by American Songwriter

Since the capabilities of AI have expanded, singers, directors, actors, and writers have discussed the pros and cons. Some even embraced the technology and what it meant for the future of entertainment. Speaking at the CMA Awards, Green admitted to not knowing much about AI. Although not exploring the technology, he insisted it could never mimic true emotion. “Let your calculator write that song.”

The topic once again took center stage when Green appeared on the Like a Farmer podcast with Pat Spinosa. Having more knowledge on the subject, the country singer didn’t see AI as a threat. Knowing how AI could be used to advance the world, he said, “I feel like there’s probably a really useful world for AI. Writing songs is probably not it.”

[RELATED: Riley Green’s Standout Performance of “Jesus Saves” During ‘The Voice’ Finale Might Just Move You To Tears]

Riley Green Doesn’t Believe AI Can Create Real Emotion

With Green believing that songwriting should be left to those who truly experience life, he compared AI to cheating. “That’s the laziest thing I’ve ever heard of. It’s the most ‘me in college’ version of writing songs ever. You know, looking up the SparkNotes for a test.”

For years, fans have suggested that industries like film, television, and music have become more about profits than creativity. With corporations taking control, Green saw AI as just another cog in the machine. “I can’t comprehend it other than the fact that it’s the most commercial thing you could ever see. “

While AI continues to expand its capabilities, Green claimed the technology could never produce real emotions. “I just don’t think that there’s a world where AI is gonna write something that’s gonna make you feel a real emotion.”

In a music industry moving faster than ever, Green made it clear that real songwriting still comes from living life, not programming it.



(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)