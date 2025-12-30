Riley Green Readies “Change My Mind” for Country Radio Push

With only one day left in 2025, many are taking a glance back at the year and some of the highlights. For Riley Green, he had more than enough to celebrate. Thanks to his duet with Ella Langley on “You Look Like You Love Me”, the country singer won several ACM and CMA awards. Hoping to keep that momentum going in 2026, Green will be sending his hit song “Change My Mind” to country radio.

Looking to snag another No. 1 hit song, the US Radio Updater announced that Green prepared “Change My Mind” for US Country Radio. To date, the country singer holds six No. 1 hits. They included “Worst Way”, “Half of Me”, and “There Was This Girl.” The last two hit songs came from his work with Langley on “You Like You Love Me” and “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

.@RileyGreenMusic’s “Change My Mind” will officially impact US Country Radio on January 5th (via Nashville Harbor) pic.twitter.com/j0eNY1YTts — U.S. Radio Updater (@USRadioUpdater) December 29, 2025

Although Green and Langley found chemistry in the studio, the two singers continuously deny rumors that their friendship turned into a relationship. But no matter the status of their friendship, there was no denying the intensity and passion they brought to each song.

Riley Green’s “Change My Mind” Considered “Toxic” and “Sexy”

As for “Change My Mind”, the song has already gained a great deal of praise. Released on the 2024 album Don’t Mind If I Do, the song accumulated nearly 57 million streams. And that was just on Spotify. Given the numbers for “Change My Mind”, it could be the song that brings Green his seventh No. 1.

Moving past the charts and streaming platforms, what did the fans have to say? At the end of the day, the fans are the ones who hold the power to turn a song into a No. 1 hit. When the lyrical video for “Change My Mind” was released on YouTube, it received two million views. But what about the fans?

“I seriously cannot get enough of this song. So toxic… but still so.. Sexy?!” “I Can NOT get this song out of my head. Good Job Riley.” “ABSOLUTELY love this song, and I love the fast tempo….so great. I found myself dancing, a happy dance!” “Omg, Duckman. It’s awesome. I love it. Thank you so much.”

With radio momentum building and fans already fully on board, “Change My Mind” may be the song that officially carries Green’s hot streak straight into 2026.

(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)