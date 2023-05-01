Ice Spice Rumored to be Featured on Upcoming Taylor Swift Song

In March, Taylor Swift won Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for “Anti-Hero,” the third song on her album Midnights. When she got up to accept her trophy and give a speech, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice were on stage waiting to hand her the award.

Just weeks removed from their hit single “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2,” Pantheress and Spice got the opportunity to hug and embrace the pop legend on stage. Now, just over a month since the award show, Spice and Swift could be looking to connect again in an even more meaningful way.

In a new interview from April 27, former music executive for Atlantic and Capitol Records Shawn Barron claimed that an Ice Spice and Swift joint single could be on the way. Barron, who now serves as president for EZMNY Records, founded by R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign, explained that he has heard rumors surrounding what could be the most exciting collaboration of the year.

“She has an accumulation of moments in a short amount of time, and we’re seeing the response,” Barron noted about Ice Spice’s sudden popularity. “I heard that she’s on Taylor Swift’s next single or something like that.”

Since the August 2022 release of her breakout hit “Munch,” Spice has had three songs land on the Billboard Hot 100. Along with “In Ha Mood” landing at No. 58, tracks like “Boys a Liar Pt. 2” and “Princess Diana,” which received a remix with Nicki Minaj, both cracked the top five at No. 3 and 4 respectively. So, seeing her name at the top of the charts alongside pop stars is becoming more familiar for Spice.

As for Swift, she has not worked with many rappers during her career. But, songs like “Bad Blood (Remix)” with Kendrick Lamar (2015) and “End Game” with Ed Sheeran and Future (2017) have both worked in her favor, with the former reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100 and the latter landing at No. 18.

Neither Spice nor Swift has confirmed the collaborative single yet. But, if Barron’s claims are correct, the song has the potential to be one of the most celebrated releases in all of music in 2023.

Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic