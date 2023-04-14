Nicki Minaj Hops on “Princess Diana” Remix with Ice Spice

On the same night that Doja Cat rapped on SZA’s “Kill Bill” remix, another pair of chart-topping women joined together for a spicy remix.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Nicki Minaj was added to Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana” on Friday (April 14), strengthening an already impressive 2023 for the former and adding to a dominant run by the latter. The song opens just as the original rendition did, with Spice’s Like grrah, keep it a stack hook.

Following Spice’s first verse, including fan-favorite bars like In the hood I’m like Princess Diana, and the second recital of the chorus, Minaj then takes control of the track. Replacing a second verse from Spice, Nicki employs multiple different vocal inflections and flow patterns in her long-winded verse.

Interpolating Spice’s “keep it a stack” lyric, Minaj rattles off a playful, subtle jab at Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” collab. Later on Twitter, Ice Spice mentioned this was her favorite part of the “Princess Diana” remix.

Like grrah, keep it a stack

Bitches is ass if we keepin it crack

Bad little redhead, she ’bout to black

We come out, it’s a movie, but we don’t do BAP

Twelve hours after the song dropped on digital streaming platforms, Ice Spice and Nicki put out the visuals for their new joint single. Walking around and getting themselves dolled up in front of a vanity, the duo spends the entire video in an elegant, all-pink bedroom.

“Princess Diana” was initially released as part of Ice Spice’s January EP Like..? With this new Nicki Minaj remix, Spice released the song with co-distribution from Heavy On It, which could potentially be the name for Minaj’s new imprint. First announcing the label earlier this year, Minaj alluded to Spice being a Heavy On It artist on Twitter after the song’s release.

Joining together two passionate female hip-hop fanbases, the “Princess Diana” remix sees Ice Spice earn a co-sign and friendship with one of the greatest rappers of all time, regardless of gender. Check out her collaboration with Minaj below.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage