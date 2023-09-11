Ice Spice Teases Sweet Dunkin’ Donuts Collaboration

Calling all Dunkin’ Donuts fans: The highly popular food brand has something in the works with Ice Spice. And it’s coming soon.

This past weekend, the up and coming rap star teased fans with a sweet post on X with the tweet reading, “america runs on MUNCHKINS.” The accompanying photo featured a puffy donut hole wearing a sparkling diamond Princess chain, representing the new collaboration between the two parties. Dunkin’ furthermore teased on Instagram with the same photo but with a different caption, playing off the name of the “Princess Diana” rapper. The caption said, “Putting the ice in pumpkin spice,” with a date of September 13.

This isn’t the first time the brand has teamed up with a famous name. In 2020, Dunkin’ collaborated with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio for “The Charli” which is a cold-brew drink with whole milk and caramel swirls.

2023 has proven to be a huge year for Ice Spice, as four of her songs reached top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, which included collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift. Her streak earned her Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Year Award in August.

“I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it I hope to push the genre forward in whatever ways I can, but I know I’ll have a huge impact on the youngins coming up now,” she told Billboard at the time of receiving the award.

Just last week, Spice received the inaugural BMI Impact Award at the 2023/R&B Hip-Hop Awards. The rap star made a surprise appearance at SZA’s show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City on September 8.

As Ice Spice made her way on stage to SZA, the energy in the venue skyrocketed. The two artists shared a special moment with Spice twirling around, fixing her hair and even took a selfie. SZA showered her with praise and even bowed down to the rapper.

Spice further struck a couple of seductive poses and shared some laughs with the artist before exiting the stage. It was a super memorable moment that the audience will remember for years to come.

