“If This Isn’t the Best Damn Cover I’ve Ever Heard”: A Young Cody Johnson Delivered a Perfect Tribute Rendition of His Favorite George Strait Song

Fashioning a career in country music needs more than just the right voice. For those who make their way to Nashville with a dream of stardom in their heart, they quickly feel the decades of history, expectation, and pressure. But at the same time, that history helped shape future generations of country singers like Cody Johnson. And while Johnson was recently nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards, he once paid tribute to George Strait with a cover of “You Look So Good In Love.”

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Almost a decade ago, Johnson was working on the music video for his song “With You I Am.” Although filming a music video includes more than enough work, he found time to set up a camera and perform a song from the King of Country Music himself. With nothing more than a camera and a guitar, Johnson displayed the talent that kept his career expanding.

Posting the video in October 2016, Johnson’s cover of “You Look So Good In Love” brought in over 9 million views. That number climbed as fans consistently commented on how they always find their way back to the cover. “2026 and still coming back to this.” Another person added, “Been coming back for 9 years because Cody hasn’t recorded this yet.” One more fan went as far as to dub Johnson’s rendition the greatest cover of all time. “If this isn’t the best damn cover I’ve ever heard,” they wrote.

[RELATED: Merle Haggard’s Legacy Comes Full Circle as Cody Johnson, Jamey Johnson Pay Tribute]

Cody Johnson Goes From George Strait Cover To Entertainer Of The Year Nominee

While Johnson still had a long way to go before reaching the status of Strait, moments like that showed he was on the right path. Over the years, he has continued to build a loyal fanbase while staying true to the roots of country music.

With nominations stacking up and his name now in the conversation for Entertainer of the Year, Johnson’s cover of “You Look So Good In Love” feels more like a premonition than a performance.

As for “You Look So Good In Love”, the song added another layer to the legacy of Strait. Released during the early 1980s, the song was written by Glen Ballard, Rory Bourke, and Kerry Chater. Featuring on his album Right or Wrong, the single quickly climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Hot Country SSongs chart.

Decades later, the song continues to resonate with fans and artists alike. And for Johnson, it was more than just a cover – it was a nod to the foundation that helped shape his own career.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)