Kelsea Ballerini and Actor Anthony Mackie to Host 2022 CMT Music Awards

Singer Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie have been tapped to host the upcoming 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11 on CBS.

The show, which is country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show, will air live from Nashville this spring. Nominations for the show will be revealed on Wednesday (March 16).

The extended version of the awards show will air on CMT on April 15. The show will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The news marks Mackie’s first time as host, after he presented the highly-coveted Video of the Year award in 2021, and Ballerini’s second consecutive year hosting.

“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to pair one of the biggest names in country music with one of the world’s most electrifying superheroes to host our biggest CMT MUSIC AWARDS ever,” said CMT music awards Executive Producers, Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin, and Leslie Fram. “Kelsea and Anthony are each wildly successful in their own right and combined, bring mega star power that transcends the worlds of music, film, and pop culture with a supersized fan base. We know this dynamic duo is the perfect pairing to bring our show to the next level as we reach our largest global audience ever LIVE on CBS.”

“I’m thrilled to be returning as host at this year’s CMT Awards with Anthony Mackie! This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists,”

“I’m thrilled to be returning as host at this year’s CMT Awards with Anthony Mackie! This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists,” added Ballerini. “This year is especially cool to be a part of as CMT grows into a network spot and expands for even more fans to get involved. It’s going to be a big one and I can’t wait!”

“I had the pleasure of presenting at last year’s CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville,” said Mackie. “I can’t wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year’s awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini.”

In other Ballerini news, the artist performed the song “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” with country icon Dolly Parton at the 57th ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Monday (March 7).

Check out the video from that performance via Instagram here below.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images