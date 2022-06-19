In Glitziest ‘Kellyoke’ Week Ever, Kelly Clarkson Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers, Britney Spears, Elton John, Tom Petty, and Stevie Nicks

In perhaps the biggest “Kellyoke” week ever, Kelly Clarkson covered a swath of big names during her now-famous musical performance segment on her popular daytime television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. A show that just won a handful of new Emmy Awards

This past week, Clarkson tackled Hall of Fame artists left and right, performing some of their biggest hits to date, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Britney Spears, Elton John, Tom Petty, and Stevie Nicks.

Clarkson kicked off the week performing a rendition of the hit song, “Stop Dragging’ My Heart Around,” by Petty and Nicks. She brought the heat to the famous duet. Check it out below.

As the week progressed, Clarkson didn’t let up. The following day (June 14), she took on the song, “I’m Still Standing,” by Sir Elton John. Her voice bounced off the walls in the best of ways as she took on the rollicking track from the U.K. piano master. Check out the performance below, as Clarkson is backed by a soulful choir.

Next, Clarkson took on fellow pop star Britney Spears’ song, “Womanizer.” Spears, who recently married, has been in the headlines of late for seemingly never-ending reasons and perhaps that’s what sparked the choice to take on this hypnotizing hit. Either way, Clarkson killed it.

To continue her hot streak, Clarkson then took on one of the most famous rock songs of the 20th century, the Red Hot Chili Peppers classic “Under the Bridge.” Clarkson brought a bit of sparkle to the traditionally sad tune. But she did so with such skill that it made the song seem like it was written for her. Check out Clarkson taking on the track below, her voice soaring on the chorus.

Also on The Kelly Clarkson Show this past week, Kelly interviewed K-Pop star KANGDANIEL, who stuck around to offer a performance of his track, “Parade.” Check out the song from his first solo LP below.