There Goes Our Hero: Dave Grohl Spent Super Bowl Sunday Barbecuing for Unhoused People in California

Last Sunday, sports fans and casual viewers across the country tuned in to watch the Super Bowl. Millions of people—including some of the biggest stars—kicked back in their favorite seats with snacks and beverages to watch the drama unfold on the field. Dave Grohl, however, was making sure people in need had a hot meal on game day.

Grohl and some of his pals partnered with Hope of the Valley to barbecue for The Woodlands Family Shelter in Woodland Hills, California. The nonprofit organization shared a video of the Foo Fighters frontman cooking pork butt and slinging plates alongside a heartfelt post. “Happy Super Bowl Sunday from [Dave Grohl] and Hope the Mission,” the post began. “Dave and his pals BBQ’d 70 pork butts for 24+ hours. Right now, we are here at the Woodlands Family Shelter sharing this delicious meal with our participants,” the caption continued. “Thank you to Dave and his friends from his studio for hanging out with us and spreading love through a hot meal,” it concluded.

Dave Grohl Has a History of Helping the Less Fortunate

This wasn’t the first time that Grohl pitched in to make sure unhoused people and those in need received a hot meal. In fact, it isn’t even the first Super Bowl Sunday he spent manning a grill for a good cause. He partnered with Hope of the Valley in 2023 for a game day cookout as well.

Back in December, Foo Fighters were touring Australia. When they had a day off, Grohl put his downtime to good use by manning the grill and feeding those in need. He teamed up with The Big Umbrella Foundation to cook an American-style barbecue meal for charity at Fed Square Plaza in Melbourne. The feast included pulled pork sandwiches, beef brisket, ribs, coleslaw, potato salad, cornbread, and more barbecue staples.

Additionally, Grohl teamed up with Hope of the Valley last February. Snow storms threatened to hit Los Angeles and the “My Hero” singer footed the bill and manned the grill to feed more than 400 people.

In short, Grohl might be the coolest and most generous frontman in rock and roll today.

