Jenny McCarthy Hints at Big Names for ‘The Masked Singer’ Reveal: “[It’s] Next Level”

Jenny McCarthy recently gave hints about The Masked Singer season 11 premiere, sharing that the reveals will be “next level.” She dropped some big names in anticipation of the season, getting fans excited for the premiere.

“I am so excited, and I know we say this every season, but I’m so excited for you guys to see the first show because the reveal is that big,” McCarthy said to Us Weekly on Monday (March 4). “I mean, it’s so big. It’s, like, next level.”

According to McCarthy, this reveal has some real star power behind it. She explained that this singer gives her hope for who they can get in the future. McCarthy said they give her “hope that we can have Beyoncé on someday because that’s the kind of star power that this person has.”

Additionally, this person is so famous that McCarthy didn’t even guess their identity correctly the first time, assuming they’d be too famous for the show. “In my brain I thought, ‘You know what? There’s no way we can get that big of a celebrity,’” she said, then revealed, “It happens this season, first episode. Mind blown.”

Jenny McCarthy Talks “Hard Shoes” for Rita Ora to Fill on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is returning for its 11th season, but with something a little different. Rita Ora has taken over for Nicole Scherzinger on the panel, who left to star in a West End production of Sunset Boulevard. Jenny McCarthy spoke about the “hard shoes” Ora has to fill in Scherzinger’s place, but share that she’s fitting right in, calling her “divine.”

“We have a strong chemistry, our family, so you never know how someone’s going to fit in,” McCarthy admitted, but then shared, “She was perfect. She already did Masked Singer [in] the U.K., so she knows how to play the game. And then she’s funny, she’s smart, she knows how to sing, and she helped me a lot and I helped her a lot. So, we were a good crew together. I said, ‘Us sisters got to stick together.’”

Featured Image by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic