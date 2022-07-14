Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, & Brandi Carlile Featured on Marcus Mumford’s Debut Solo Album

Marcus Mumford is set to release his debut solo album on September 16. The record is produced by songwriter Blake Mills and features Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, and Clairo among others.

In a handwritten letter, The Mumford & Sons frontman made the announcement on his Instagram. “In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal’,” he wrote. “I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my heart, called (Self-Titled).”

In June, Carlile teased Mumford’s album at a concert in Los Angeles where the frontman made a surprise appearance. He briefly talked about the final track on the record, “How” and Carlile’s help in creating it.

This will be Mumford’s first album since 2018 when Mumford & Sons released Delta. In 2020, the band dropped “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” the theme song for the Apple TV series Ted Lasso. Founding member and banjoist, Winston Marshall, left Mumford & Sons in 2021 due to political controversy and the band disbanded from there.

In the past, Mumford has collaborated with Taylor Swift, the Kinks‘ Ray Davies, Laura Marling, Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, and more. The British singer dropped his first single off (Self-Titled), “Cannibal,” today. You can view (Self-Titled)‘s track listing below.

Marcus Mumford – (self-titled) – Track Listing

1. Cannibal

2. Grace

3. Prior Warning

4. Better Off High

5. Only Child

6. Dangerous Game (ft. Clairo)

7. Better Angels

8. Go In Light (ft. Monica Martin)

9. Stonecatcher (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

10. How (ft. Brandi Carlile)

Photo by Robin harper/Capitol Music Group