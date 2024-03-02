Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, March 2, 2024? Host & Musical Guest Details

Just a few months into 2024, Saturday Night Live has already created memorable moments with hosts like Ayo Edebiri, Dakota Johnson, and Shane Gillis. While SNL took a short break just a few weeks ago, the show returned with Gillis as host. The stand-up comedian seemed right at home at Studio 8H even though he was once fired from the show. While enjoying his time on SNL, it is a new weekend and that means a new host and musical guest. Starting off March’s lineup, actress Sydney Sweeney will take the stage for the first time to host SNL with a Grammy Award-winning singer filling in as musical guest.

While marking her debut on SNL, Sweeney is not new to the lights and cameras of Hollywood. With movie credits dating back to 2009, the actress gained fame thanks to landing roles in both Sharp Objects and the hit series The Handmaid’s Tale. But that was just the start for the star as she also appeared in the popular Euphoria. Just last year, she proved that her acting range also extended into comedy when she performed alongside Glen Powell in the rom-com Anyone But You.

In a recent promo, Sweeney found herself part of a meet-cute when she accidentally bumped into Michael Longfellow. In the clip, Longfellow seemed to fall in love with Sweeney over a book she accidentally dropped. But while professing his love for the novel, he didn’t notice that the actress already left. The clip gained praise from fans as they commented “That was one of the funnier promos! Great job. Pumped for this week!” Another comment included, “Sydney looks gorgeous as always. I can’t wait for her SNL EP.”

‘Saturday Night Live’ Welcomes ‘Nashville Star’ To The Show

While Sweeney takes over hosting duties, the musical guest for the evening will be Kacey Musgraves. Having released a total of five albums, the singer, who once appeared on the singing competition Nashville Star, went on to win an impressive seven Grammy Awards. Her latest album Deeper Well hits shelves on March 15. With Musgraves appearing on SNL tonight, it appears the perfect moment for her to promote her upcoming Deeper Well World Tour, which will have her performing in Dublin on April 28. Her tour will run all the way till December 7 with one last show in Nashville.

Be sure to tune in to SNL, airing tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

