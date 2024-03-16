Why Isn’t ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Tonight? When’s the Next New Episode?

For fans of Saturday Night Live, the weekend means more than just days off as the sketch comedy show takes over the night with a few laughs. Over the last couple of weeks, SNL welcomed a range of hosts like Shane Gillis, Sydney Sweeney, and even Josh Brolin. While presenting some top talents in Hollywood, SNL decided to take a few weeks off before returning with actor Ramy Youssef hosting. While there is no new episode tonight, here is all the information about when SNL will return and who will be the musical guest for the evening.

Videos by American Songwriter

With no new episode of SNL airing tonight, it appears that basketball will take over Saturday night as the Golden State Warriors prepare to take on the Los Angeles Lakers from Crypto.com Arena starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Not long after the game starts, Fox will also feature the sport as the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament is set to kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. While sports dominate the weekend, SNL will not stay dark for too long as the show will return at the end of the month.

Returning on March 30, SNL will welcome Youssef as the host for the evening. Having starred in the award-winning film Poor Things, the director also helmed the series Ramy, which has three seasons on Hulu. On March 16, his comedy special, Ramy Youssef: Feelings is set to premiere on HBO. And the musical guest for the evening will be none other than Travis Scott.

The One Reason Josh Brolin Returning To ‘Saturday Night Live’

As for the last host of Saturday Night Live, Josh Brolin had the honor of walking out onto the stage on March 9. With his hit film, Dune: Part Two taking over theaters, it seemed the perfect time to welcome the actor back for his third time hosting. Appearing in films like Milk, True Grit, and No Country for Old Men, the actor discussed the importance of hosting SNL. He said, “You have to be on, and it’s like a great challenge, like doing a play. I like the challenge. I want to make mincemeat out of myself, and I survive. I’m cool.”

[RELATED: Remember When: Ariana Grande Impersonated Celine Dion, Britney Spears, and More on ‘Saturday Night Live’]

Joining Brolin was also Ariana Grande, who the actor admitted sealed the deal for him to return. Apparently, when Brolin heard she would be the musical guest, he knew he had to be there. “I heard it was her and I said, ‘Yes’ immediately. I just met her for the first time. She’s so sweet. She’s incredibly sweet. And I heard she can sing.”

With SNL returning on March 30, don’t miss the show, airing on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

(Photo by Sarah Morris/WireImage)