Kacey Musgraves Announces 2024 Deeper Well World Tour with Father John Misty, Madi Diaz, and More

With her new album Deeper Well on the horizon, Kacey Musgraves has announced her 2024 Deeper Well World Tour with a cast of amazing acts joining her in the U.K., Europe, and North America. Tickets will be available via StubHub.

Videos by American Songwriter

The tour will kick off on April 28 in Dublin, Ireland, and travel across the U.K. and Europe until May 14 in London. She will bring Madi Diaz along across the pond. On September 4, Musgraves will start a lengthy North American tour in State College, Pennsylvania, which will conclude with two arena shows in Nashville, Tennessee on December 6 and 7. In North America, Musgraves will be supported by Father John Misty, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 8. There will be a few select pre-sales going on as well, including an Amex pre-sale on from March 5 to 7, and an artist pre-sale also from March 5 to 7.

In addition to announcing the tour, Kacey Musgraves also released a new single from the album, “Too Good to Be True.” Deeper Well will release on March 15, and Musgraves will also be appearing on this week’s Saturday Night Live episode hosted by Sydney Sweeney.



04/28 – Dublin, IE

05/01 – Amsterdam, NL

05/03 – Brussels, BE

05/05 – Cologne, DE

05/06 – Hamburg, DE

05/09 – Glasgow, UK

05/11 – Manchester, UK

05/13 – Wolverhampton, UK

05/14 – London, UK

09/04 – State College, PA

09/06 – Boston, MA

09/07 – Boston, MA

09/09 – Newark, NJ

09/11 – Grand Rapids, MI

09/12 – Rosemont, IL

09/15 – Greenwood Village, CO

09/19 – Vancouver, BC

09/20 – Seattle, WA

09/23 – Sacramento, CA

09/24 – San Francisco, CA

09/27 – Glendale, AZ

09/28 – Las Vegas, NV

10/01 – San Diego, CA

10/03 – Inglewood, CA

10/04 – Inglewood, CA

11/06 – Laval, QC

11/07 – Toronto, ON

11/09 – Baltimore, MD

11/10 – Pittsburgh, PA

11/12 – Louisville, KY

11/13 – Columbus, OH

11/15 – Brooklyn, NY

11/16 – Brooklyn, NY

11/21 – Houston, TX

11/22 – Dallas, TX

11/23 – Dallas, TX

11/26 – Austin, TX

11/27 – Austin, TX

11/29 – Tampa, FL

11/30 – Hollywood, FL

12/02 – Orlando, FL

12/05 – Charlotte, NC

12/06 – Nashville, TN

12/07 – Nashville, TN

[RELATED: Behind the Meaning of “Too Good to Be True” by Kacey Musgraves]

Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Kacey Musgraves + Boy Smells