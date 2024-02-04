Is There a Halftime Show Performance for Today’s 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games?

While the Super Bowl remains one week away, NFL fans will still have a chance to take in some football today at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. However, will there be music to accompany the games?

The NFL has remained silent on a Halftime performance for this year’s NFL Pro Bowl Games. Yet, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if a noteworthy performer does end up taking the stage during intermission. Last season, rap group Rae Sremmurd headlined the inaugural Pro Bowl Games halftime show.

After a week of festivities, the main event of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games takes place on Sunday, February 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. A Flag Football game between the biggest stars across the league will kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Singer, songwriter, and R&B icon Usher will be headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on February 11. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner will grace the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

You can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount+. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Super Bowl National Anthem

Before Usher takes the stage, The Voice coach Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem. McEntire is a Country Music Hall of Famer who has earned a laundry list of accolades throughout her career, including Grammy and CMA awards.

McEntire recently revealed on CBS Mornings how she learned about the NFL’s interest and how her boyfriend ultimately sealed the deal.

FIRST ON CBS MORNINGS: @reba will sing the National Anthem ahead of #SuperBowlLVII, with @AndraDayMusic and @PostMalone rounding out this year’s lineup of performers.



McEntire shares with @gayleking and @nateburleson how she is preparing for the big game. pic.twitter.com/jtj5blAH7M — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 18, 2024

“I got the news from my manager, Justin McIntosh,” she said. “I said, ‘Oh my gosh. Well, let me think about that.”

She then added, “Rex Linn, my boyfriend, who is a huge football fan, he said, ‘Yes, she’ll do it, absolutely.”

