Is The NFL Pro Bowl Today? TV Schedule, Event Details, & Super Bowl Halftime Show Info

With the Super Bowl just one week away, the NFL is celebrating another fantastic year of football with the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Although once held at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, the celebration moved to the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Holding the event in Florida for the second year in a row, the event is held from Thursday, February 1 to Sunday, February 4. While promoting numerous events like tug-of-war and the Gridiron Gauntlet, here are all the details surrounding the Pro Bowl Games and when exactly will the AFC and NFC face off in flag football.

For starters, the matchup between the AFC and NFC will conclude with a 7-on-7 flag football game on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. on ESPN, NFL+ ABC, and even Dinsey XD. Throughout the years, the Pro Bowl featured tackle football, but given the risk of injury over the celebration, the NFL decided to change the game to flag football due to safety concerns.

Kicking off the event on Thursday, the Pro Bowl Games welcome stars like Baker Mayfield, Tua Tagovailoa, Jason Kelce, Tyreek Hill, T.J. Watt, Jalen Hurts and numerous others to participate. Holding the Skills Showdown first, athletes will prove their agility and precision with several obstacles designed to test their strength.

But the real games don’t start till Sunday as the Pro Bowl Games will feature a Gridiron Gauntlet. The gauntlet will place six players from each conference against each other as they try to complete an obstacle course that forces them to break through walls and try to move the sled push. Another competition, Kick Tac Toe, will focus on kickers as they use their skills in a new version of the classic game. And for those who love gaming, EA Sports will be on hand to oversee which conference will win the Madden NFL Head-to-Head game.

Just a sample of what the Pro Bowl Games have to offer throughout the weekend, fans will have to wait one more day to see which conference reigns supreme with the Flag Football event taking place on Sunday. With some of the biggest players in the NFL attending, the game is sure to be both entertaining and somewhat comical given they are not allowed to tackle.

National Anthem and Halftime Show Details

While the NFL is more than willing to promote the Pro Bowl Games, they are extremely quiet when it comes to which artists will perform during the halftime show for the event. Although staying silent, fans can rest easy as Usher continues to perfect his upcoming performance at Super Bowl LVIII.



Considering his show is 30 years in the making, the artist hopes to thrill viewers with not only his voice but special guest appearances as well. Before Usher takes the stage, The Voice judge Reba McEntire will kick things off with the National Anthem.

Be sure to tune in to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games on Sunday, February 4 starting at 3:00 p.m. ET.

(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Wheels Up)