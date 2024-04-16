Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, April 16, 2024?

The Voice usually airs on Monday and Tuesday nights, but it looks like there is no new episode this Tuesday. The show does not air tonight, April 16, but it does return on Monday, April 22. The Voice‘s usual schedule is 8 p.m. Eastern on Mondays and 9 p.m. Eastern on Tuesdays on NBC and Peacock the next day.

The show left off at the end of the Knockouts, where two performers face off against each other and the winner moves on to the Playoffs. Unlike the Battles, the Knockouts aren’t duets, and every one gets a chance to sing their own full song. Next week is the premiere of the Playoffs, which will be prerecorded until the final live show. Sunday, April 21, NBC will air the most recent episode to allow fans to catch up on the show.

Previously, the coaches were left in difficult positions as their performers delivered amazing renditions during the Knockouts. Recently, Kamalei Kawa’a and Maddi Jane took the stage, and Chance the Rapper was feeling the pressure following their stellar performances.

The Voice Isn’t On Tonight, but What Happened Last Week?

Maddi performed Dua Lipa’s hit “New Rules,” while Kamalei sang John Legend’s “All of Me.” Maddi held the coaches’ attention and captivated the audience, while Kamalei took on the challenge of performing a John Legend song with John Legend sitting mere feet away from him. Legend had supportive words for Kamalei after hearing his rendition.

“One of the things I’m known for on this show is I am tough on people covering my songs, but I was really into your version. It was beautiful. The whole demeanor with how you carry yourself, the gratitude and your spirit, it comes through in your voice and we feel that,” Legend said.

Chance was faced with a difficult choice, but he ultimately chose Maddi Jane as the Knockout winner. However, both Reba McEntire and John Legend attempted to steal Kamalei instead of send him home. Kamalei is now on Team Legend.

“Kamalei gave such a beautiful interpretation of the song,” said Legend. “I felt his heart, I felt his emotion, I had to push for him. His coming to Team Legend, what better ending could there be?”

Featured Image by Tyler Golden/NBC