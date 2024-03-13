‘The Voice’: Take a Look at the Teams for Season 25

Season 25 of The Voice is well underway. Last night (March 12) was the final night of Blind Auditions. The Battle Rounds start next Monday (March 18). The Voice coaches will pit members of their teams against one another to make sure their taking the strongest artists to the next round.

Each coach gets one Steal and one Playoff Pass this season during the Battle rounds. The Steal will allow coaches to save another team’s artist for elimination by adding them to their roster. The Playoff Pass will allow both battling contestants to advance in the competition. More than that, the Playoff Pass winner will get to skip the Knockouts and go straight to the Playoffs, giving them a huge advantage over their opponents.

Teams are limited to ten artists on this season of The Voice. As a result, each coach will take six artists to the next round with one skipping the Knockouts.

The Voice Season 25 Teams

Before the Battles begin, let’s take a look at the teams for season 25 of The Voice.

Team Legend

OK3—Auditioned with “Made You Look” by Meghan Trainor

Nathan Chester—Auditioned with “Take Me to the River” by Al Green

Gene Taylor—Auditioned with “Lights” by Journey

Bryan Olesen—Auditioned with “Love Runs Out” by One Republic

Jackie Romeo—Auditioned with “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

Rivers Grayson—Auditioned with “Babylon” by David Grat

Mafe—Auditioned with “Besame Much” by Consuelo Velazquez

Bonnie Wilson—Auditioned with “Pillowtalk” by Zayn

Zoe Levert—Auditioned with “Better Man (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

Olivia Rubini—Auditioned with “Long Long Time” by Linda Ronstadt

Team Chance

Dani Stacy—Auditioned with “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

Nadège—Auditioned with “Get You” by Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis

Maddi Jane—Auditioned with “Escapism” by RAVE feat. 070 Shake

Gabriel Goes—Auditioned with “What I Got” by Sublime

Kamalei Kawa’a—Auditioned with “Redemption Song” by Bob Marley

Corey Curtis—Auditioned with “Waiting on the World to Change” by John Mayer

RLETTO—Auditioned with “Golden Hour” by JVKE

Bri Fletcher—Auditioned with “I’m with You” by Avril Lavigne

Serenity Arce—Auditioned with “This City” by Sam Fletcher

Val T. Webb—Auditioned with “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” by Deborah Cox

Team Reba

Tae Lewis—Auditioned with “Somebody Like You” by Keith Urban

Josh Sanders—Auditioned with “Whiskey on You” by Nate Smith

Donny Van Slee—Auditioned with “Greatest Love Story” by LANCO

Ashley Bryant—Auditioned with “Last Name” by Carrie Underwood

Asher HaVon—Auditioned with “Fire to the Rain” by Adele

William Alexander—Auditioned with “Ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine

Alyssa Crosby—Auditioned with “Hand in My Pocket” by Alanis Morissette

Zeya Rae—Auditioned with “Bellyache” by Billie Eilish

Elyscia Jefferson—Auditioned with “PYT (Pretty Young Thing)” by Michael Jackson

L. Rodgers—Auditioned with “Wild Horses” by The Rolling Stones

Team Dan + Shay

Justin and Jeremy Garcia—Auditioned with “Story of My Life” by One Direction

Ryan Argast—Auditioned with “Speechless” by Dan + Shay

Karen Waldrup—Auditioned with “Bye-Bye” by Jo Dee Messina

Frank Garcia—Auditioned with “Love in the Dark” by Adele

Madison Curbelo—Auditioned with “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King

Anya True—Auditioned with “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez

Duconte Talmage—Auditioned with “Sand in My Boots” by Morgan Wallen

Ryan Coleman—Auditioned with “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers

AJ Harvey—Auditioned with “Girl from the North Country” by Bob Dylan

Kyle Schuester—Auditioned with “The Scientist” by Coldplay

Featured Image by ART STREIBER/NBC



