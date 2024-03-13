‘The Voice’: Take a Look at the Teams for Season 25

Season 25 of The Voice is well underway. Last night (March 12) was the final night of Blind Auditions. The Battle Rounds start next Monday (March 18). The Voice coaches will pit members of their teams against one another to make sure their taking the strongest artists to the next round.
Each coach gets one Steal and one Playoff Pass this season during the Battle rounds. The Steal will allow coaches to save another team’s artist for elimination by adding them to their roster. The Playoff Pass will allow both battling contestants to advance in the competition. More than that, the Playoff Pass winner will get to skip the Knockouts and go straight to the Playoffs, giving them a huge advantage over their opponents.
Teams are limited to ten artists on this season of The Voice. As a result, each coach will take six artists to the next round with one skipping the Knockouts.
The Voice Season 25 Teams
Before the Battles begin, let’s take a look at the teams for season 25 of The Voice.
Team Legend
- OK3—Auditioned with “Made You Look” by Meghan Trainor
- Nathan Chester—Auditioned with “Take Me to the River” by Al Green
- Gene Taylor—Auditioned with “Lights” by Journey
- Bryan Olesen—Auditioned with “Love Runs Out” by One Republic
- Jackie Romeo—Auditioned with “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
- Rivers Grayson—Auditioned with “Babylon” by David Grat
- Mafe—Auditioned with “Besame Much” by Consuelo Velazquez
- Bonnie Wilson—Auditioned with “Pillowtalk” by Zayn
- Zoe Levert—Auditioned with “Better Man (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift
- Olivia Rubini—Auditioned with “Long Long Time” by Linda Ronstadt
Team Chance
- Dani Stacy—Auditioned with “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor
- Nadège—Auditioned with “Get You” by Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis
- Maddi Jane—Auditioned with “Escapism” by RAVE feat. 070 Shake
- Gabriel Goes—Auditioned with “What I Got” by Sublime
- Kamalei Kawa’a—Auditioned with “Redemption Song” by Bob Marley
- Corey Curtis—Auditioned with “Waiting on the World to Change” by John Mayer
- RLETTO—Auditioned with “Golden Hour” by JVKE
- Bri Fletcher—Auditioned with “I’m with You” by Avril Lavigne
- Serenity Arce—Auditioned with “This City” by Sam Fletcher
- Val T. Webb—Auditioned with “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” by Deborah Cox
Team Reba
- Tae Lewis—Auditioned with “Somebody Like You” by Keith Urban
- Josh Sanders—Auditioned with “Whiskey on You” by Nate Smith
- Donny Van Slee—Auditioned with “Greatest Love Story” by LANCO
- Ashley Bryant—Auditioned with “Last Name” by Carrie Underwood
- Asher HaVon—Auditioned with “Fire to the Rain” by Adele
- William Alexander—Auditioned with “Ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine
- Alyssa Crosby—Auditioned with “Hand in My Pocket” by Alanis Morissette
- Zeya Rae—Auditioned with “Bellyache” by Billie Eilish
- Elyscia Jefferson—Auditioned with “PYT (Pretty Young Thing)” by Michael Jackson
- L. Rodgers—Auditioned with “Wild Horses” by The Rolling Stones
Team Dan + Shay
- Justin and Jeremy Garcia—Auditioned with “Story of My Life” by One Direction
- Ryan Argast—Auditioned with “Speechless” by Dan + Shay
- Karen Waldrup—Auditioned with “Bye-Bye” by Jo Dee Messina
- Frank Garcia—Auditioned with “Love in the Dark” by Adele
- Madison Curbelo—Auditioned with “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King
- Anya True—Auditioned with “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez
- Duconte Talmage—Auditioned with “Sand in My Boots” by Morgan Wallen
- Ryan Coleman—Auditioned with “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers
- AJ Harvey—Auditioned with “Girl from the North Country” by Bob Dylan
- Kyle Schuester—Auditioned with “The Scientist” by Coldplay
Featured Image by ART STREIBER/NBC