‘The Voice’ Coach Left Scrambling After Maddi Jane and Kamalei Kawa’a Deliver “Knockouts”

With fans loving season 25 of The Voice, coaches John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay are feeling the pressure as the show features numerous top talents. In past seasons, fans often knew who was a top performer and who had the chance to make it to the finale. But this season is different as the show features several stars. And during the second night of Knockouts, it appears that the coaches once again found themselves in a hard spot when Kamalei Kawa’a and Maddi Jane took the stage.

Videos by American Songwriter

Going first, Jane wasted no time proving her spot on The Voice when she decided to perform Dua Lipa’s “New Rules.” With the coaches not able to take their eyes off her, the singer gave a flawless performance. But Jane’s time on the stage didn’t end there as she shared it with another contestant. Taking over the stage with his performance of Legend’s “All of Me”, Kawa’a seemed to show no fear as he covered a song with the original singer just a few feet away.

Chance The Rapper Has Difficult Decision To Make On ‘The Voice’

With fans gushing over the pair of contestants, the coaches offered their take on the performance with Shay Mooney noting, “That was so crazy. That was two very different performances in the best kind of way.” He added, “Maddi Jane, in a song like that that’s very dance-y, you were able to bring out your voice and some of those high notes were ridiculous. Chance has his hands full because both of you deserve to be here. It was just a phenomenal performance.”

[RELATED: Exclusive: Ruby Leigh Reflects on How Her Journey Started and Life After ‘The Voice’]

As for Legend, he also praised the singers and pointed to Kawa’a for covering his song. “One of the things I’m known for on this show is I am tough on people covering my songs, but I was really into your version. It was beautiful. The whole demeanor with how you carry yourself, the gratitude and your spirit, it comes through in your voice and we feel that. Maddi, I love that you take on a lot of songs that require breath control, a lot of rhythmic singing. Not easy to do in a singing competition.”

Also loving the performances from both singers, Chance the Rapper found himself in a difficult spot when it came to making a decision. With their hopes and dreams on the line, be sure to watch The Voice, airing Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Maddi Jane and Kamalei Kawa’a Give Equally ENERGETIC and EXPLOSIVE Performances | Voice Knockouts, n.d.)