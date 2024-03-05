Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight? How to Watch Season 25 on Tuesday

Things are heating up on The Voice as the show continues its blind auditions. With this stage of the competition winding down, coaches will have to be more competitive than before to round out their teams. If you’re following along, here’s how you can watch the new episode.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Voice has a new episode tonight. Unless a special event messes with its broadcast schedule, the show typically airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. You can tune into The Voice on NBC, but if you miss the broadcast then you can catch it the next day on Peacock.

This season’s coaches feature John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and the show’s first duo chairs Dan + Shay. Already things have heated up between returning McEntire and Dan + Shay. The three have a bit of a rivalry going, blocking each other from artists in the first couple of episodes of the season.

As Legend explained to a Voice hopeful (via USA TODAY), “There’s been a little feud started here between Reba and Dan + Shay … they’ve been blocking each other to get to the country artist that they want.”

‘The Voice’ Has a New Rivalry

Shay Mooney talked about blocking McEntire over with his singing partner Dan Smyers. “You gave me the look,” Mooney told him. “I could see you looking at Reba, and I knew exactly what to do. Had to hit that button, and it felt so sweet.”

“Oh, it felt awesome,” Smyers said. “Blocking the queen of country music. Man, put that one on the resume.”

Legend predicts that things will only get more heated between the coaches as things move along. So you don’t want to miss it. “We have a little war starting,” Legend predicted. “Is the queen going to keep dominating country, or does she have some real competition with Dan + Shay?”

For her part, McEntire confessed that she’s highly competitive. In an interview with Parade, she said she still values winning even after a career as illustrious as hers.

She told the outlet, “Oh, yeah. I love to win. When I first started, I’d live for the next awards show. I’d get in shape and find a new outfit to wear. I’d politic hard to win. It blows my mind when people say they use their trophies as a doorstop! Absolutely not. I’ll never forget Miranda Lambert and I were both up for an award and I said, ‘Good luck, Miranda.’ She said, ‘Eh, I already won it. It can go to somebody else.’ I’m like, Those words will never come out of my mouth! I work my butt off all year long to win—remember that I came from a world where people were competing. I’m not a sore loser but I love to win.”

[Photo via @NBCTheVoice on YouTube]