‘The Voice’: Chance the Rapper Leaves Kamalei Kawa’a in Tears for Huge “Redemption” Moment

The Voice continues forward with its blind auditions, and there’s many hopefuls wanting to make it onto one of the coaches’ teams. However, one audition captured their hearts.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kamalei Kawa’a honored his heritage with a rousing take on “Redemption Song” by Bob Marley and The Wailers. The song has become a symbol of battling oppression in the years since its release.

“I hope the Coaches will be able to feel the words that I sing. There’s a cultural connection there, my people have been through a lot of the same struggles and the lyrics of the song remind us to set yourself free,” Kawa’a said on the show. “It’s my hope that through what I’m going to do on the stage, the rest of the world can see how beautiful our people can be.”

Kawa’a didn’t have to sing long for Chance the Rapper to turn his chair. The singer and the rapper had an instant connection with Chance the Rapper appreciating the rawness of Kawa’a’s take. However, Kawa’a also got Reba McEntire to press her buzzer as well.

“Doing “Redemption Song” in front of millions of people, it brought something out of me,” Chance said. “It’s a very radical song and it means a lot to all oppressed peoples around the world, and I think having you on here and representing Pacific Islanders, Indigenous People, Hawaiians, people around the world. I think it’s really important for the show to have.”

Kamalei Kawa’a Picks His Team for ‘The Voice’

McEntire also felt the song was very powerful. “That song touched my heart. I knew that I had heard it before but not like the way you sang it. It was very spiritual to me and that’s why I turned around.”

However, ultimately Kawa’a chose to go with Chance for his coach. The rapper explained why he pressed his buzzer for Kawa’a. “Kamalei is a force. I really think that he’s a star. He has a voice like no other, the control is always there, it’s almost like a studio recording,” Chance said. “He’s got a great story to tell, and I’m happy to help him tell it.”

Fans were also impressed with the singer. One wrote, “This show definitely needs more people like him representing cultures that are dying out.”

Another commented, “He’s absolutely amazing and that song’s powerful to listen to and he definitely sang that song like he meant every single word, I love his voice too by the way!”

Finally, another commented on Chance’s coaching style. They wrote, “I have started watching this show and there is just something about Chance and what he says, who he chooses, and he is a very needed coach this season. He sees beyond just the song; he sees the artists intentions and what they want to achieve in the auditions! I wish him the best this season!”

[Photo credit: @NBCTheVoice on X]