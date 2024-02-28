The Voice’s Dan + Shay Put Reba McEntire on Notice Over Country Artist Battle: “Buckle Up, Reba”

While The Voice ended 2023 by announcing Huntey as the latest singer to walk away with $100,000 and a record deal, the hit show is back with season 25. And with coaches like Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay hoping to find the next star, the season is already proving to be hilarious, memorable, and unexpected. While marking their first season on The Voice, the duo of Dan + Shay are already learning what it means to be a coach as they recently found themselves on the wrong side of country legend Reba.

Kicking off the new season on Monday, The Voice welcomed numerous singers hoping to impress the judges. And among those hopeful performers was Donny Van Slee. Although a chiropractor, Van Slee looks to step out of the office and onto the main stage. Covering Lanco’s hit “Greatest Love Story”, the aspiring singer watched as Reba and Dan + Shay wanted him to join their team. There was just one problem. Before the duo could snag the singer, Reba used her block button to make sure they had no chance.

Realizing what Reba did, Dan Smyers seemed confused at first, admitting, “I still don’t even know how this thing works. I saw ‘Blocked.’ I don’t know what to do with my hands right now.” He continued, “If anybody’s gonna block us – the Queen Reba.”

Reba McEntire Started A War On ‘The Voice’

With both Reba and Dan + Shay focused on finding the next big name in country music, Shay Mooney promised retaliation. “You started the battle. So guess what?! Buckle up, Reba!”

Showing that she was a few steps ahead of them when she first heard Van Slee sing, Reba explained to the contestant, “When I heard you, my first thought was, ‘Block them.”

While Dan + Shay had no other option but to watch Reba take the singer from them, the duo noted that she shouldn’t get too comfortable with Van Slee. After making his decision, Dan + Shay revealed, ‘Donny, we’re gonna steal you later.”

Only two episodes into the new season and The Voice is already heating up. Be sure to tune in to The Voice, airing weekly on NBC.

