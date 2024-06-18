Is There a New Episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tonight, June 18, 2024?

Season 19 of AGT is well underway with talent from all around the world coming to compete for the big cash prize. With some new rule changes, the show will treat fans to even more exciting competition in the later rounds. Unfortunately, though, it’s going to take a little long to get to those later rounds that some fans would like. There will be no new episode of America’s Got Talent tonight. Episode four of the series will air next week.

The next new episode of AGT will air on Tuesday, June 25 at 8/7c on NBC. Additionally, fans can use one of many streaming services that offer live television to watch the show as it airs. For instance, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV will air new episodes live. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Why Is There No New Episode of America’s Got Talent Tonight?

Tonight, the Olympic Trials will bump America’s Got Talent out of its usual 8/7c time slot. Today is the fourth day of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials. Tonight’s events include the women’s 100m Backstroke and the men’s 800m Freestyle. Viewers will be able to watch some of the nation’s best athletes compete live on NBC and Peacock.

NBC is the broadcast home of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. The Games take place between Saturday, July 27 to Sunday, August 11. As a result, further schedule changes like tonight’s postponement of America’s Got Talent could take place later in the summer.

What’s New This Season?

One of the biggest changes to America’s Got Talent came earlier in the season when Simon Cowell broke his rule and gave out two Golden Buzzers. As a result, all of the other judges will have two Golden Buzzers to hand out as the audition stage of the competition goes on. This means that more talented acts will make it directly to the Live competitions later in the season.

