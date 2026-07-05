“It Scared Me to Death”: Cole Swindell Reveals How Fatherhood Has Changed His Life

Cole Swindell is loving life as a dad. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, Swindell revealed how he’s changed since welcoming his daughter, Rainey, into the world.

“I’ve had to make some personal changes. Growing up, it took me a little longer,” the singer admitted. “Losing my dad and the impact he made on me, you have to find the good in every situation. Me going through that makes me know I have to be a good example.”

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“I want her to know me as her dad,” Swindell added. “It scared me to death, the life I’m leading now. I wish it could have happened sooner, but it all works out when it’s supposed to.”

Cole Swindell Discusses His New Single

Swindell and his wife, Courtney, welcomed Rainey last year. The newest addition to their family inspired Swindell’s latest single, “Girl Dad.”

“You hear how special it’s gonna be, and some of the best things you gotta live ’em to go tell about,” he said, before sharing how he came up with the idea for the song, in which he gives an update on his life to his late dad.

“I’d heard the term girl dad. I wanted it to be more personal. It came from a real place,” Swindell said. “I’d like to think my dad would be proud of all this. It’s an update to ‘You Should Be Here.’ I want him to know what’s going on now. I want people to find some hope in this story.”

The singer’s interview came just ahead of Swindell’s 43rd birthday on June 30, a milestone he’s “thankful” to hit.

“I didn’t get a chance to start doing [music] until I was 30. It’s almost like fatherhood. I would have messed it up if I started earlier. Things now start to mean more,” he said. “I need to keep trying to be here, because Rainey’s gonna need me.”

While promoting “Girl Dad” on Instagram, Swindell reflected on his life today.

“I’ve spent a lot of my life chasing dreams, milestones, and moments I thought would define me. Then I became a father,” he wrote. “Getting to share these real life moments with you through my music truly means the world to me and my family.”

Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify