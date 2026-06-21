This Country Star Just Shared the Song Every Future Girl Dad Needs to Hear

Cole Swindell is celebrating his first Father’s Day with some new music. Ahead of the holiday, the country singer took to Instagram to announce his new single, “Girl Dad.”

Swindell and his wife, Courtney, welcomed their daughter, Rainey, in August 2025. The song is Swindell’s way of telling his late dad about his life today.

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“I know you’re looking down from up there, I believe it / I just wish that I could see you see this,” he sings on the track. “Little black and white picture / Yeah, I wanted so bad to tell you in person / We’re having a girl, Dad.”

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Cole Swindell Opens Up About the Meaning of His New Song

Swindell has been teasing the track for a bit. He shared a video of he and his wife finding out they had a baby on the way.

“Will never forget how fast our hearts were beating! A real life you should be here moment,” he captioned the clip. “Not having my parents to call and tell this kind of news to and getting to hear their excitement was tough but it’s crazy how life works.”

“Rainey has my mom’s maiden name. I swear I see a little of my Dad every time I look in her eyes,” Swindell added. “Thank you Jesus for this blessing.”

In a follow up post, Swindell wrote, “I’ve spent a lot of my life chasing dreams, milestones, and moments I thought would define me. Then I became a father. Getting to share these real life moments with you through my music truly means the world to me and my family.”

Swindell’s wife didn’t let his first Father’s Day pass unnoticed. She took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to him.

“Rainey has no idea (yet) just how lucky she is to have Cole as her dad, but I know she’ll never go a day without knowing how deeply she’s loved,” she wrote. “Cole goes above and beyond for our family every single day and makes countless sacrifices for us. Thankful is an understatement!! We love you!!! @coleswindell happy 1st Father’s Day.”

Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify