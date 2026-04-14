Paul Stanley Reveals That KISS Will Reunite To Perform Again in 2026

In November 2025, KISS reunited to perform for the first time since the December 2, 2023, finale of the band’s End of the Road farewell tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City. KISS members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer played two special “unmasked” gigs, one acoustic and one electric, on November 14 and 15, respectively, as part of the KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas event, held at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

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Also at the gathering, the band members took part in a Q&A on November 16, 2025. During the conversation, Stanley didn’t confirm whether there were plans for any further KISS reunions.

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“We haven’t talked about it,” he said. “We’re really proud of what we did last night. We were no different than we expected. We know what we’re capable of, and it was great. What we’ll do at this point? I have no idea.”

Now, though, Stanley has revealed that KISS is indeed planning to perform again, at the 2026 edition of the KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas event. Paul shared the news on Sunday, April 12, during a Q&A at the Indy KISS Fan Expo in Plainfield, Indiana.

As seen in a fan-shot video, the 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer reported that a second annual KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas will take place in November 2026.

“It’s gonna be so much better than even last year’s,” Stanley declared. “So, we’ll be playing, and we’re really looking forward to it. So I want to see everybody there. It’s gonna be cool.”

More About Stanley’s Participation in the Indy KISS Fan Expo

Stanley also participated in another Q&A at the Indy KISS Fan Expo, on Saturday, April 11. In addition, that evening, Paul performed live for the first time since the 2025 KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas event.

At the end of the day’s festivities, Stanley got onstage with a band led by Singer and also featuring guitarists Zach Throne and Rafael Moreira, bassist Todd Kerns, and multi-instrumentalist Brent Fitz.

Speaking about the band, Paul commented, “They play our songs so great that I’m gonna sit and listen.” This elicited boos from the audience, who began chanting, “We want Paul! We want Paul!”

Stanley then quipped, “Don’t wish for something that you’re not gonna like.” He added, “I’ll start, but then I’m out of here.”

The group proceeded to kick into the 1976 KISS classic “Detroit Rock City.” Paul sang the beginning of the tune before exiting the stage in the middle of the performance.

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)